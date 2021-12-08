Due to its LGBT content, ‘West Side Story’ has been banned in some Middle Eastern countries.

The inclusion of a gay character in the adaptation of “West Side Story” has resulted in the film’s screening being prohibited in at least six Middle Eastern countries.

Following severe censorship rules on sexuality and the use of foul language, the epic love tale of Maria and Tony will not be released in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

According to Variety, Steven Spielberg’s rendition of “West Side Story” failed to acquire a distribution certificate in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, while Disney declined to comply with censorship requests from Qatar and Oman.

The plot of “West Side Story” is not profane; it has a teenage character named Anybody who is written to be transgender and is played by Iris Menas, a nonbinary actor. According to the Variety story, regulators in the Middle East and even China are targeting films containing LGBTQ allusions.

Due to its inclusion of a same-sex pair, Disney’s “Eternals” was withdrawn from release in the Middle East market. A kissing sequence between gay superhero Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and his mortal husband, Ben, is included in the film (played by Haaz Sleiman).

On Nov. 29, two days after Broadway’s famed composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died, “West Side Story” had a successful albeit mournful world premiere.

In a tribute to the legendary composer, director Steven Spielberg said, “His amazing work for ‘West Side Story’ [in 1957]first put him on the map, and launched a career that would completely redraw that map, reinvent the musical and theater, and create a body of work that beyond any doubt is as immortal as anything made by a mortal can be.”

The picture will be presented in theaters in the United States on Friday, 60 years after the original was originally shown on the big screen in 1961.

Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort feature as star-crossed lovers whose affection ignites competition between two opposing street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, in the new production of the 1957 Broadway show.

Anita is played by Ariana DeBose, Riff is played by Mike Faist, Bernardo is played by David Alvarez, and Valentina is played by Rita Moreno. For her performance as Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of the musical, Moreno won an Academy Award.