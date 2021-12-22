Due to ‘irreconcilable differences,’ Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin call it quits after 9 years of marriage.

After nine years of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have called it quits. The American film producer filed for divorce at a Los Angeles courthouse on August 21, 2021, citing “irreconcilable disagreements” as the cause for their separation.

Franklin announced his divorce on Monday.

In a statement to People, the estranged couple announced their split, stating they opted to live their lives separately “after much prayer and contemplation.” They also stated that despite their separation, they will remain “forever united.”

“We are celebrating over a decade of marriage together and an eternal love,” the couple stated in a statement. “There is no one to blame; we believe this is the next best step in our relationship’s progress. We are eternally grateful for the life-altering years we’ve shared as husband and wife. We are also grateful to God for the testimony that is growing inside of us and for blessing our lives together.” Franklin and Good met on the set of their 2011 film “Jumping the Broom,” and they married in May 2012. On June 16, 2012, the couple married. They don’t have any kids together.

While their divorce appears to be amicable, on the same day Franklin filed the petition, the actress tweeted two intriguing remarks via Instagram Stories. “Start making people feel it’s a privilege to be in your life,” she said in one of the statements she shared. “Healing isn’t pretty, but the other side is unbelievably beautiful,” read another quote. The two had posted homage to one other six months prior to the filing as they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life, my husband/purpose partner!!” read part of Good’s post. “Now you’re up to #9 and eternity!” Franklin also praised Good’s efforts on her Amazon Prime series “Harlem” on Instagram on Dec. 2. “@Megangood, I’m very proud of you! I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may realize, but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! “‘At the time,’ he wrote.