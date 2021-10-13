Due to ill health, a Strictly Come Dancing contestant has stepped down from the show.

Robert Webb has announced his departure from Strictly Come Dancing this season.

The comedian, who had open heart surgery two years ago, has announced that he will be leaving the BBC show this season owing to ill health.

“I underwent open heart surgery two years ago, and while I thought I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became evident that I had taken on more more than I could do at this time in my rehabilitation,” she said in a statement.

"I had begun to have symptoms that forced me to seek an urgent meeting with my heart specialist, and she advised me to withdraw from the program for the sake of my health."

“I’m proud of the three dances Dianne Buswell and I were able to perform, and I’m sorry I had to disappoint her in this way.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a more brilliant partner or a more patient teacher, and the fact that I got this far is a testament to Dianne’s expertise and generosity.”

For this season, the 49-year-old was paired with Diane Buswell.