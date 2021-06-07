Due to hypnosis, Elvis Presley’s manager felt that his songs and movies were becoming less popular.

Elvis Presley’s music and movies were less popular in the 1960s than they had been in the 1950s. Colonel Tom Parker, his manager, attributed the incident to hypnosis. Here’s why Parker suspected the singer of being brainwashed by someone close to him.

Elvis Presley was hurt while filming one of his films.

Priscilla digs into the spiritual side of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in her book Elvis and Me. He dabbled with Hindu, New Age, and Christian books, she reveals. In his living room, he held Bible readings with the help of fans. Larry Geller, his hairstylist, also gave him spiritual guidance.

In the mid-1960s, the singer had a career lull during which he appeared in a number of well-known films. Clambake was one of them. He fell on a wire while filming the movie and ended himself in the hospital. This seemed like an excellent opportunity for Parker to make some changes in his client’s life.

Priscilla wrote, “The Colonel decided to utilize the accident to curb some of Elvis’s other activities.” “He wanted Elvis to give up his interest in esoteric theories, which the Colonel believed were unrelated to his acting job and harmful to clear thinking.”

Parker was particularly interested in the singer's spiritual interests. Priscilla remarked, "Elvis' spiritual journey had not gone unnoticed." "Everyone, from the entourage to the film crews, noticed a shift in his disposition during his time studying with Larry Geller. Elvis' vivacious attitude had waned, and he had become more withdrawn. Studious activities had supplanted the naughty pranks he'd once played on movie sets. Elvis buried his head in the sand…