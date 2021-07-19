Due to growing Covid levels, the theatre cancels all performances for more than a month.

Due to rising Covid levels in the area, a Wirral theatre has canceled all activities and shows for the next month.

Due to increased COVID-19 infection rates in Wirral, shows and performances booked for New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion Theatre between now and the end of August will be canceled.

With an average of 236 new cases each day, Wirral has the highest infection rate in Liverpool City.

After emailing a photo of his £66k watch, an encrochat dealer was nabbed.

A number of personnel at the theatre are currently in isolation as a result of either testing positive for COVID-19 or close contact tracing.

“This means that, notwithstanding the national relaxation of COVID-19 laws that took effect today, the decision has been made to cancel scheduled concerts at the Floral Pavilion on public health and protection grounds until August 31,” a Wirral Borough Council spokesperson stated.

The theatre’s staff will contact producers and promoters to discuss the possibility of rescheduling some scheduled performances.

With updates, the theatre will contact everyone who has purchased tickets for an affected event.

In the interim, the theatre has requested that the public refrain from calling the box office.