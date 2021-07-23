Due to gas works, there will be detours around Anfield Stadium for up to three weeks.

Road movement near Anfield Stadium might be disrupted for up to three weeks due to major gas works.

Cadent workers will begin revamping facilities near the intersection of Lower Breck Road and Rocky Lane on Friday.

In order to modernize the network, a governor, a piece of equipment that manages gas pressure, will be upgraded.

The former Liverpool tavern will be demolished and replaced with new housing.

Lower Breck Road will be closed at its intersection with Rocky Lane throughout the work, preventing traffic from turning off Rocky Lane onto Lower Breck Road or vice versa.

A minor detour will be clearly marked.

It will take up to three weeks to complete, with the goal of finishing before Liverpool FC’s first home game of the new season.

Cadent’s customer operations area manager for Merseyside, Nick Jerman, said the work was timed to coincide with the end of the school year and the start of the football season to minimize disturbance.

“This is critical work in a difficult site – both for traffic reasons and since it is in a residential area, we want to make sure everyone is safe while substantial engineering is being done,” Mr Jerman added.

“We worked with Liverpool City Council to agree on a window that coincides with the end of the school year and the start of the new football season. We understand that closing a road is inconvenient, and we hope that people will understand that we made every effort to minimize the inconvenience.

“Our primary priority is always safety.”

Anyone who smells gas during this work, whether close or elsewhere, should call the national gas emergency service right away at 0800 111 999.

Cadent’s Anfield construction is part of an £800 million, five-year renovation of the North West’s 21,000-mile subterranean gas distribution network.