Due to COVID restrictions, Kate Beckinsale has been unable to see her daughter Lily for the past two years, which she describes as the “most preposterous thing.”

Due to COVID-19 limitations imposed during the pandemic, Kate Beckinsale and her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, had to wait nearly two years before they could see each other again.

During an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Friday, the 52-year-old “Underworld” actress talked about being separated from her 22-year-old daughter with ex Michael Sheen for the previous two years due to the worldwide health crisis.

“To me, the most absurd concept is not seeing your child for two years. She exclaimed, “It’s ludicrous.”

Beckinsale also expressed gratitude for communication applications like FaceTime, which allowed her to stay in touch with her only kid. She did, however, joke that she and Lily are “both worrying that we’ll appear incredibly elderly to each other.”

Beckinsale flew to Canada for a working assignment during their time apart. According to USA Today, she stayed there for a secure shoot.

Beckinsale was sighted at John F. Kennedy Airport later that day, reconnecting with her daughter and the latter’s boyfriend, David Schecter, following her guest appearance on the morning talk show.

The Hollywood celebrity could be seen wearing a beautiful all-black costume with white shoes in photographs taken and shared by Page Six Sunday. During the sighting, Beckinsale also wore huge sunglasses and a black face mask.

Lily and her partner, on the other hand, dressed down in white shirts with printed motifs on the front and white face masks. As they walked through the airport, they also looked to be wearing denim pants.

Lily appears to be following in her mother’s footsteps, as she recently completed her first film with Nicolas Cage. The young actress plays the character of Cage’s daughter in the film.

While in New York, Beckinsale’s daughter filmed the project, titled “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Aside from the movie, Lily has been living in New York City because she is a New York University student.

Lily’s first film is expected to be released in 2022.