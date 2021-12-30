Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Palm Springs Film Festival 2022 has been canceled.

The 2022 Palm Springs Film Festival has been canceled due to an increase of COVID-19 infections in the United States.

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced the cancellation on Wednesday, little over a week after canceling its awards dinner, which was also scheduled for January.

The film festival was supposed to run from January 7 to 17, and the gala was supposed to be on January 6.

“The Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17 due to the recent spike in COVID cases,” the organizers said in a statement. “This comes after the January 6 Film Awards were canceled. The Film Society believes that, after careful study, this is the most responsible decision to safeguard the safety of our consumers, filmmakers, and employees. Those who bought festival tickets and passes will be reimbursed. For the most part, the refund will be repaid to the original payment method.” Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) (Vanguard Award) and cast members Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Jessica Chastain ( (Icon Award).

Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Goldwyn were chosen for the Ensemble Performance Award for their roles in “King Richard.”

The film festival is the most recent public event to be impacted by the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious Omicron strain. Last week, Broadway plays like “Jagged Little Pill” were forced to close indefinitely.

After fresh COVID-19 cases were discovered among the company’s employees, the musical “Waitress” canceled its remaining performances at New York City’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Dec. 23. The show was meant to last until January 9th.

After being terminated permanently due to COVID-19, “Thoughts of a Colored Man” had its final performance at the Golden Theatre on Dec. 22. When it premiered in October, it made history as the first Broadway show written, directed, produced, and starring Black men.