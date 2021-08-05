Due to COVID-19 cases on set, the filming of ‘Jane,’ starring Madelaine Petsch, is delayed.

After two COVID-19 instances were confirmed on site in New Mexico, Creator Plus, a startup studio and streaming service, postponed filming on “Jane.”

The incidents were discovered “while adhering to strict safety daily testing protocols,” according to a statement received by Variety.

“As a result, we promptly implemented a six-day closure, which began yesterday (as a half-day) after we got the initial case. Despite their exposure, all of the main characters have tested negative. While upholding SAG’s Return to Work agreement, we’re working closely with our SAG reps, the CDC, and the All Together New Mexico ‘COVID Safe Practices for Individuals and Employers’,” the firm stated in a statement Wednesday.

Madelaine Petsch of “Riverdale” fame stars in “Jane,” which she also produces.

No other cast members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Creator Plus, and filming will be halted for six days.

Sabrina Jaglom directs the film, which is her first feature film. Melissa Leo, Chloe Bailey, Kerri Medders, Ian Owens, and Nina Bloomgarden are among the cast members.

Petsch plays a high school student who is afflicted with panic episodes. The film is a psychological thriller that explores mental health issues as well as social media worry.

Creator Plus stated in April that it had secured $12 million and was planning to open a studio and a streaming platform for digital content makers.

Benjamin Grubbs, the former global head of top creative partnerships at YouTube, and Silicon Valley technology investor and entrepreneur Jonathan Shambroom co-founded Creator Plus. According to a previous Variety report, the latter was once the general manager of the Crackle streaming service.

The United States’ entertainment unions have decided to change the Return-to-Work protocols that have been in effect since last fall. Actors and other on-set staff might now be required to receive immunizations under the new laws.

The extremely contagious Delta variety is causing a rise of coronavirus illnesses in the United States. It has impacted a number of important sectors, as well as a number of productions. After many cases of COVID-19 were verified on site, the Hulu series “Woke” had to postpone filming three times.

Similarly, because to COVID-19 cases, production on “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to HBO’s smash “Game of Thrones,” was halted.