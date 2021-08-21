Due to a ‘police incident,’ the M57 was closed in both directions.

Due to an ongoing police situation, the M57 is now closed in both directions.

Monitoring service for travelers “All traffic is being momentarily halted and motionless traffic due to a police incident on M57,” according to Inrix.

The event appears to be centered near the A57, Liverpool Road, Junction 2. (Prescot).

Mum was left speechless by the doctor’s remark while her wife was in labor.

Merseyside Police’s Force Incident Manager reported both the northbound and southbound carriageways of the highway were closed, with officers on the scene.

“The M57 is closed in both ways, and we’ve been stuck here for approximately 30 minutes,” one witness told The Washington Newsday. It doesn’t appear that we’ll be moving anytime soon. We’re right in the thick of the traffic jam.”

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.