Due to a little-known law, dog owners might face an unlimited fine.

Dog owners might face an unlimited fine for breaking a law that some “do not know about.”

A Merseyside animal welfare organization aims to “get the word out” to new and existing pet owners.

People should make sure their canines are correctly marked, according to Formby Lost and Found Pets.

The Washington Newsday quoted a spokeswoman for the organisation as saying: “This legislation needs to get out there as soon as possible.

“Many new and existing dog owners are unaware that not only is it mandatory to microchip your dog, but you must also have a metal tag on their collar with the owner’s contact information.

“Please help us spread the word so that if a dog goes missing [and is microchipped and tagged], they have a chance of being found.

“Make sure your pets’ microchips are up to date and registered as well, or they will be useless.”

Tags should include your name and address, and failing to have one or having one with incorrect information can result in a large charge.

This is especially critical for smaller breeds, as collars can put pressure on the windpipes, causing health issues.

In public locations, a dog must wear a collar with an identity tag, according to the Control of Dogs Order 1992 statute for Scotland, England, and Wales.

Although there are occasional exceptions, such as working dogs, the rule applies to all pets.

People who break this rule are committing an offense under the Animal Health Act 1981, which is “punishable on summary conviction by a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale.”

Previously, a level 5 fine could only be up to £5000, but that changed in March 2015.

“For crimes committed after 13 March 2015, level 5 has been abolished, and all criminal penalties expressed as punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000 or more, or expressed as a level 5 fine, are now punishable by a fine of any amount,” a spokesperson for DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) told TeamDogs.

