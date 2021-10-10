Due of her anxiety over playing Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart couldn’t open her mouth for weeks.

Kristen Stewart has spoken out about her apprehensions about playing Princess Diana.

In an interview with BBC News, the “Twilight” actress stated that she was so nervous about playing the late princess in “Spencer” that she “couldn’t open my mouth for two weeks before we started shooting.”

Stewart said, “I had TMJ [temporomandibular joint condition, which means her jaw stuck tight]to the point that I was absolutely locked up.” “I was thinking, ‘Huh, I guess I’m pretty worried – I was tripping out till we started,” she explained. The temporomandibular joint connects the jawbone to the skull and functions as a sliding hinge. According to Mayo Clinic, TMJ issues can cause pain in the jaw joint as well as the muscles that govern jaw movement. It’s often difficult to pinpoint the exact source of TMJ dysfunction.

Stewart portrays Princess Diana as she spends three days with the royal family during Christmas 1991, just before she divorces Prince Charles, in the film “Spencer.”

Pablo Larrain, who directed Natalie Portman to a 2017 Oscar nod for “Jackie,” a film about another highly scrutinized female public figure, Jacqueline Kennedy, is behind the camera.

“Relax and trust the process,” Larrain advised Stewart. She was also urged to rely on her intensive role preparation.

Stewart stated that she hasn’t been paying attention to the royal family’s activities. However, she was well aware of Princess Diana’s importance, and the strain of portraying the late Princess of Wales on the big screen was palpable.

“In general, I didn’t have the best or most defined relationship with the royal family. “I didn’t grow up watching that kind of drama,” the actress from Los Angeles explained.

“Obviously, I live on planet Earth,” she remarked, “and her impact was great and emotional, even for someone who was seven when she died.”

Stewart researched everything she could get her hands on to prepare for the role, including all of Princess Diana’s interviews. She also watched “The Crown” on Netflix. “I kept a close eye on every iteration of the interpretation.” She explained, “I just attempted to absorb her in an emotional and general way, then trust the process and expect her to show up.”

On the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, "Spencer" premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, barely four days after her death. Stewart's portrayal of the late monarch drew a lot of attention, much of it good. Some film experts even projected that Stewart would be nominated for an Academy Award for "Spencer."