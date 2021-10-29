Duchess Camilla Has Been Honored For Her Emotional Speech Against Sexual Violence.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has called for a united front to end sexual abuse against women.

The 74-year-old wife of Prince Charles gave an impassioned address Thursday at an event at the Welcome Trust in London to open the WOW Foundation’s Shameless! Festival in the aftermath of the killings of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

The duchess added that a “culture of silence” and feelings of shame drove many women to hide their abuse in her address. She also emphasized the need for men and women to “really cooperate to achieve a society free of violence.” “Every three days, on average, one woman is killed by a man,” Duchess Camilla stated. “We need to enlist the help of the males in our life to make this movement a success. We do not hold all males guilty for sexual violence in any manner. However, in order to deal with it, we’ll need all of them on board.” She went on to say, “Rapists, after all, are created rather than born. And it takes an entire community — both men and women – to demolish the lies, words, and acts that produce a culture where sexual assault is considered normal and the victim is shamed. So let us all go out today and try to persuade the males in our lives to join us in creating a “shameless” society.” On TikTok, the Royal Family Channel posted a footage of Duchess Camilla’s address. One Twitter user retweeted it, saying that everyone should hear the message and praising Camilla for bringing attention to a “very important cause.” Many other Twitter users praised Duchess Camilla’s emotional remarks as well.

The duchess’ statement came just weeks after Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old London primary school teacher, was found dead in a park less than five minutes from her Greenwich home in September.

Sarah Everard, 33, was abducted, raped, and murdered by former London police officer Wayne Couzens in March. Couzens was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release late last month.

Shameless! The festival is a one-day event that tries to mix activism and art in order to address and express different perspectives on sexual abuse.