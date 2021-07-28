Dua Lipa claims she doesn’t recognize Da Baby after ‘homophobic’ comments were made.

Dua Lipa, an English singer and songwriter, spoke out on Tuesday in response to controversial comments made by American rapper Da Baby during his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Sunday.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of those dreadful sexually transmitted illnesses that will make you die in two to three weeks,” Da Baby added after instructing the audience to turn on their cell phone lights.

The remarks were interpreted as a blatant attack on the LGBTQ community, leaving many people perplexed as to why they were made.

The statements made by @DaBabyDaBaby about #AIDS are damaging, disgusting, and just wrong. Anyone on effective #HIV therapy can expect to live a long life and will not be able to transfer the virus on to others. Given these inaccurate, homophobic, and hurtful sentiments, we urge @Boohoo @DUALIPA @Interscope to reconsider their agreements. https://t.co/Khtp7SJakS

The remix of Dua Lipa’s song “Levitating,” which reached at No. 2 on the Billboard Charts in May, landed her in the middle of the debate.

As many chastised Dua Lipa for her remarks, she turned to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to assure fans that she not only disagreed with his position, but that everyone must work together in the battle against HIV/AIDS.

“I’m both startled and outraged by DaBaby’s words; this is not the person I worked with. My fans know where my heart is and that I support the LGBTQ community wholeheartedly. “We need to band together to combat HIV/AIDS stigma and ignorance,” Lipa stated.

On Monday, Da Baby went on Instagram Live without seeming to clarify his remarks, and his rationale is sure to have enraged the LGBTQ community even more. He said that it was not a homophobic statement, but rather a “call to action,” and that his supporters are neither “nasty” or “junkies” who “don’t have [Expletive] AIDS.”