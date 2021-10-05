Drunken scaffolder brandished knife, but was hit in the face.

After provoking two workers with a knife and a bottle of vodka, a chronic offender was spared jail time.

Martin Wade, who was inebriated, tried to persuade the two guys to leave the scaffolding they were working on in Skelmersdale.

Grandfather-of-four Wade was eventually forced back with a ladder and then punched in the face after consenting to put down the knife, despite having 44 previous convictions for 100 offenses.

A police officer subsequently discovered him seated on a wall with blood streaming down his face.

Wade, of Mossfields, Wrightington, guilty to breaking a public order and possessing an offensive weapon and appeared in Preston Crown Court this week to find out his fate after 13 weeks on remand.

Mercedeh Jabbari, prosecuting, said the crime occurred on July 2 of this year and began when a witness identified as Mr Moss heard shouting in the downstairs flat.

“At 2.30 p.m., he was at home with his partner and children,” she explained.

“At that point, the witness heard a female voice, which he recognized as the inhabitant of the flat below, yelling something along the lines of ‘get the f*** out!’

“Around half an hour later, the witness heard shouting outside and spotted the defendant in a car park yelling at two men on scaffolding across the street.

“In his right hand, he held a kitchen knife. In his right hand, he held it out in front of him, while in the other, he held a glass bottle of vodka.

“As the defendant approached a ladder leading to the scaffolding, Male One yanked the ladder away from him, preventing him from climbing the scaffolding.”

Wade, 48, then challenged the men, who were not identified in court, to fight him, but was told that he could only do so if he put down the knife.

One of the soldiers also informed him that he was a great boxer in the Army and that if they fought, he would gravely injure him.

Wade eventually consented to give up the knife, which he did by stowing it in his slacks. “The summary has come to an end.”