Drug selling and safety concerns led to the closure of an abandoned hotel.

Wirral Council and Merseyside Police have shut down an abandoned hotel that had been permitted to deteriorate.

Following allegations of continuous anti-social behavior, the former Central Hotel on Clifton Crescent in Birkenhead was given a full closure order.

Since it closed in 2013, the facility, which had become a hotspot for illicit activity with regular reports of drug selling and criminal damage, has been vacant.

The structure has been significantly compromised over the years as a result of past fires, criminal damage, and water damage, according to Wirral Council. There were also “severe concerns for the safety of anyone” entering into the building.

The hearing for the closure order was held on July 9 at Liverpool Magistrates Court, and it will be in effect until October 8.

If the difficulties are expected to resurface after the original order expires, there is an opportunity to prolong the closure order for another three months.

According to the council, the building’s owner, who is headquartered in Saudi Arabia, is in favor of the closure order.

“Cases like this show how important it is for partners to support those residents who are victims of anti-social behavior and use the full powers available to us to act against people who make life a misery for their neighbors,” said Mark Camborne, Wirral Council’s assistant director for neighbourhood safety and transport.

“It is also critical that individuals report issues to us so that we can respond.”

Anti-social behavior can be reported by filling out this online form or sending an email to [email protected]

Between the hours of 8.45 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., Monday through Friday, people can phone 0151 606 2020. Out of hours, an answering service is available, and your call will be returned the next business day.