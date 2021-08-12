‘Drivers License’ Isn’t About Sabrina Carpenter, According to Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo has disputed rumors that her famous song “Drivers License” is about Sabrina Carpenter and her purported relationship with Joshua Bassett.

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl/Who always made me doubt/so She’s much older than me/everything She’s I’m insecure about,” the lyrics read.

Rodrigo claimed in an interview with Variety that she had not expected her song’s lyrics to spark such a commotion. “I knew it would receive that reaction when I put it out, so it was extremely unusual when it did,” she said, adding, “I just remember everyone being so weird and speculative about stuff they didn’t know about.”

When asked to clarify whether the song was about her love triangle with Sabrina and Bassett, Rodrigo stated, “I don’t really adhere to hating other women because of dudes.” I believe it’s ridiculous, and I despise the story that was being floated.”

In “High School Musical: The Musical — The Series,” Bassett and Rodrigo co-starred as Nini and Rocky, an on-screen romance. Carpenter, on the other hand, is a Disney alum who appeared in the show “Girl Meets World.”

In 2020, Bassett and Rodrigo were said to be dating. Despite the fact that they never confirmed their relationship, dating rumors persisted until a video of Rodrigo talking about “practicing driving” with Bassett before she got her driver’s license surfaced. She described the journey as one she will “always remember” in the video.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo went on to discuss her bond with Taylor Swift, her idol. “It’s wonderful to be accepted into the music industry, and it’s even better to help other women,” she remarked.

“She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she said something about making your own luck in life, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.”

The “Sour” singer also talked about running into fellow Disney actress Selena Gomez, whom she described as “very sweet.” She stated she and the “Ice Cream” singer talked about the importance of mental health in the industry, and that they both believe it is crucial.

“We were all in the spotlight when we were very young, and that can be hard on your mind and cause all these crazy issues,” Rodrigo added.