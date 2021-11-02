Drivers are warned to verify their licenses or face penalties.

Motorists are reminded to double-check their driver’s licenses before breaching the law.

According to the Mirror, about 2.5 million licenses will expire between now and August 31, 2022, according to DVLA estimates.

According to another Freedom of Information statistics, 450,000 driver’s licenses have expired in the last year, yet many of these are eligible for an automatic 11-month Covid extension.

Drivers who had their license renewal date extended due to the epidemic, on the other hand, have until the end of the year to apply for a new one.

Those who were eligible for an extension between August 2020 and September 2021 and did not renew now face a fee.

“We’re asking motor vehicle owners to check the expiration date on their driving licence and, if it’s set to expire within the next month, to start the renewal procedure as soon as possible,” said Paul Evans, head of Co-op Motor Insurance.

“You can renew your driver’s license online, by mail, or in person at most Post Offices.

“Motorists having expired driving licenses between February and December obtained an automatic 11-month extension to renew their license due to last year’s national lockdown.”

“However, nearly 450,000 motorists whose driver’s licenses expired between September 2020 and August 2021 must double-check that they’ve renewed their licenses, or face a hefty fine.”

“All drivers should check their licenses and renew them as soon as possible if they need to.”

Driving without a license is a criminal offense that carries a penalty of up to six points and a fine of up to £1,000.

In addition, not having a valid driver’s license may result in an insurance claim being denied.

Every ten years, photocard driver’s licenses must be updated, and a recent photo must be used.

According to the Mirror, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency has advised that all drivers apply by November to ensure that their license arrives on time due to a backlog.

It comes as a result of a backlog of applications, with renewals sent in August still pending.

It claims that the fastest way to apply is through the internet, which can take up to five days. Currently, paper applications are experiencing delays.