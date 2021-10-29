Drivers are perplexed by the fact that a petrol station is “selling fuel for 14.9p per litre.”

When drivers arrived at a garage and discovered petrol for less than 15p per litre, they were perplexed.

Following a petrol shortage in the United Kingdom, fuel costs have recently skyrocketed.

One driver, on the other hand, recounted how he found a litre of petrol for 14.9p at a Shell garage in Margate.

As the price of gasoline reaches new highs, the cheapest and most costly spots to fill up in Liverpool have been identified.

He loaded up with 26.29 litres of petrol for £3.92, according to a Facebook community for Kent hauliers and drivers.

When drivers filled up with gasoline, the garage’s decimal point was displayed in the wrong location at the pump.

Other users, according to Kent Live, have commented to the post, lamenting their lack of foresight in missing out on the bargain.

“I filled up last night, I’m gutted,” one individual wrote.

“How great would it be all the time?” remarked another.

“Should have kept that quiet!” said one person.

“On my way… from Edinburgh!” exclaimed another.

People who have visited the petrol station since have reported that the price has been corrected.