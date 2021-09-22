Drinks are served in purple wheelie bins at this Liverpool bar.

It’s no longer rare to be served a cocktail in something other than a glass, but one Liverpool pub has taken this practice to new heights.

Backyard has been serving clients cocktails in miniature versions of the city’s purple wheelie bins on Wolstenholme Square, just off Parr Street.

“When we first came up with the concept for Garden, we were thinking of interesting and unusual ways to serve our drinks in things that you would generally find in a backyard, such as flower pots,” Kiera Reilly of Backyard told 2Chill.

“Then we had a lightbulb moment and remembered wheelie bins, specifically the classic Liverpudlian purple wheelie bin, which is famous in its own right.

“There’s also a viral scouse video called “Where ya?” I’m in the front door!” (entrance being an alleyway, a gunnel, etc.) and that only adds to the significance of the bin reference for us.”

Customers can request a margarita (tequila, Cointreau, lime, and agave), Guava (gin, guava, mango, lime, and sugar), or strawberry slushie in their little wheelie bins (rum, strawberry, lime and sugar).

Although the initial response has been overwhelming, Kiera claims that ‘one or a few thousand have gone missing.’

One guest stated she’d “be ready for the bin after all of them,” while another simply said, “I need one right now.”

“I WANT ONE!!” one person said on the company’s Instagram post.

Backyard is open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., except on weekends, when it opens at 12 p.m.

