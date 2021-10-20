Drinkers staggering into traffic in a booze-plagued region of north Liverpool.

Despite concerns about drinkers staggering in front of traffic, a shop on a busy north Liverpool road will be the first in its region to be authorized to sell alcohol until midnight.

At a meeting earlier today, members of the council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee approved a new convenience shop at 499 West Derby Road in Tuebrook to sell alcohol at a later date.

Despite two ward councillors’ concerns about issues with street drinking, anti-social behavior, and alcohol-related criminality in the region, the decision was made.

The council also approved plans for a larger convenience shop in the former Park bar at 495 West Derby Road a few hours later.

As a result, the new shop will be able to sell alcohol until 11 p.m., similar to a number of other businesses in the vicinity.

Councillors Steve Radford and Billy Lake warned Aram Mahmoudzadeh’s application to sell alcohol till midnight could compound historical concerns in Tuebrook during this morning’s meeting.

Both councillors opposed allowing alcohol sales after 11 p.m., citing the 11 p.m. closing time for other establishments nearby and a number of alcohol-related issues.

Councillor Radford said a number of alcohol-related crimes had been perpetrated in the area in recent years, and that while a street drinking ban had helped, he still had serious worries about people’s safety owing to high drinking levels.

“We’ve had people stumble out into the street inebriated,” Councillor Radford added.

“I’ve had to come to a complete stop several times while driving down the road when folks have walked out.

“There are legitimate safety concerns about people drinking on the street near the main traffic.”

He stated he didn’t have a problem with Mr Mahmoudzadeh, but that extending wine sales past midnight was a no-no.

“We are not attempting to prejudice this application or any other candidate,” Councillor Radford stated.

“What we want is for everyone to have a level playing field.”

Tuebrook would struggle if anti-social behavior concerns escalated, according to Councillor Lake, who described parts of the region as having a “fragile community.”

“There are folks in the community who are pretty unstable,” he remarked.”

