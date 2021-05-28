Drew Sidora of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Name-Drops LeBron James While Addressing the Rumor That She Dated Stripper Bolo

With suspicions that Drew Sidora had a relationship with the stripper at the bachelorette party in season 13, the Real Housewives of Atlanta has everyone’s attention right now. Then, on the RHOA season 13 (part three) reunion, she casually mentions LeBron James, as if she wasn’t bragging about her relationship to one of the greatest athletes in history.

Sidora has previously stated that she is close with the NBA player to fans (and anybody else who would listen). In fact, she debunked allegations that they dated in high school in a 2003 interview with the Chicago Tribune.

Bolo’s appearance on the most recent season of “RHOA”

You’re missing out if you haven’t seen Bolo on RHOA’s stripper episode, which featured Cynthia Bailey’s dungeon-themed bachelorette party. To say the women had a good time would be an understatement of the year.

The evening, dubbed “Strippergate,” sparked wild accusations that the women were doing more than simply dancing with Bolo. Kenya Moore singled out Sidora, claiming that there was nothing she didn’t accomplish that night. She recalls Sidora lying face down on a coffee table with Bolo and the girls dancing behind her at one point.

$1400 in direct deposit Bring me Bolo, I’m in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/RcnzrBkcgL #RHOA

March 18, 2021 — Bravo (@BravoTV)

“[My Only Fans is] doing quite well,” the RHOA star told Andy Cohen at the reunion. It’s doing much better now than it was two or three weeks ago.”

During a discussion about dating Bolo, Sidora mentioned LeBron.

Drew (not-so-subtly) mentioned NBA star LeBron James during a discussion about Bolo rumors between Andy Cohen, Kenya Moore, and Drew – and the other women weren’t impressed.

Tonight, we’ll be showing Part 3 of the #Rhoa reunion… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.