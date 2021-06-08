Drew Barrymore’s Film That “Changed Everything” for Her

Everyone has a favorite Drew Barrymore film, whether it’s one from her early career as a child actor, a romantic comedy from her later years, or one from the Charlie’s Angels franchise. However, one film altered everything for the performer, allowing her to resurrect her career and become the star she is today.

With the film ‘E.T.,’ Drew Barrymore made a name for himself.

Barrymore’s performance in Steven Spielberg’s hit sci-fi blockbuster E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial wowed viewers all over the world. She played Gertie, Elliott’s younger sister, who meets an alien and attempts to defend it from those seeking to capture it.

Barrymore continued to work as an adorable child star in a few more films before her career took a radical turn. She went to a rehab clinic for her drug and alcohol abuse when she was 13 years old. This resulted in years of on-again, off-again work at a lower level than she had been used to.

She worked hard to re-enter the industry.

“No one would hire me,” she says. On their podcast 4D With Demi Lovato, Barrymore informed the titular presenter, “I was utterly banned.” She had been warned that she was “uninsurable.” “I wanted to get back to who I was and what I had as a kid,” the actor stated after his emancipation, “and it made me realize that I did genuinely love [acting].”

“I was 19, and I was starting to receive a couple roles,” Barrymore added, describing her career growth. “It’s all very B-movie-ish. I began to revel in my seductiveness. ‘This is going to wash the Gertie right out of my head,’ I thought. What are our thoughts on Poison Ivy and [The] Amy Fisher [Story]?’

“And then I realized, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve gone too far.’ I’m going to start being typecast as the “extremely gorgeous, coquettish, screwed-up girl,” Barrymore realized. So, what exactly did she do? “I was presented with some significant opportunities, and I… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.