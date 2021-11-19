Drew Barrymore Talks About Her Dating App Experiences and Encourages Gayle King To Try Them [Watch].

On her talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Drew Barrymore discussed how she used dating apps to find someone wonderful in her life.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old actress was joined by Ross Mathews and “CBS Mornings” hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson to talk about finding love in a segment called “Drew’s News Hour.”

Barrymore acknowledged that using dating apps is “difficult,” and she frequently finds herself swiping left on profiles because they are either too young for her or she doesn’t recognize them.

The actress has previously stated that she uses the Raya dating app, which is a membership-based platform for celebrities and high-profile profiles.

During the interview, the actress said that she occasionally uses dating apps before abandoning them due to her anxiety. The actress said, “I dip in and out.” “Everyone once in a while,” the actress explained, “and then I panic out and jump off.”

King added his two cents, “I’d do it if I could do it without anyone knowing it was me. I wish I had the courage to accomplish what I do.” The 66-year-old anchor also stated that she prefers traditional dating, which involves meeting someone special through mutual acquaintances.

Mathews, who contributes to the show, believes that stepping outdoors and sitting at a bar alone is necessary since no one will ask you out if you hang out with your buddies.

King recounted a hilarious event in which she pretended to read a book while dining alone in a restaurant.

“I went to a restaurant by myself once, and I’m sitting there with my book, and the waiter comes over to me and says, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, your book is upside down,’ because I pretended to be reading,” King explained to Mathews.

Weekdays at 3 p.m. ET, CBS broadcasts “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore’s most recent film was “The Stand In,” a comedy-drama that was released on December 11, 2020. Lena Dunham, Michael Zegen, T.J. Miller, Ellie Kemper, and Michelle Buteau star in the film, which was directed by Jamie Babbit.