Drew Barrymore Recalls a Teenage Motorcycle Ride With Keanu Reeves [Watch].

Drew Barrymore, who invited Keanu Reeves to her talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, remembered how the actor surprised her with a motorcycle ride on her 16th birthday.

“Can I go back to a memory I shared with you?” Barrymore posed the question to Reeves, with whom she collaborated on the 1986 film “Babes in Toyland.” The 46-year-old actress remembers Reeves walking into a bar where she was celebrating her birthday. During the chat program, she also pushed Reeves to “add and replace” anything she felt was missing.

“And you walked in and grabbed my hand, brought me outside, put me on your motorcycle, and we drove at warp speed for the rest of my life,” she added.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress also recalled how she used to be such a liberated human being who loved her life at the time. “We went, and you took me on a roller coaster ride of a lifetime. And I was so liberated, such a liberated human being, “She recalled something. “And it was only at that point that I recall loving life and being so joyful.” She mentioned how difficult it is for people to experience such joy as they grow older.

“Riding your bike is exhilarating and there is a freedom to it,” Reeves concurred with the actress, before adding, “Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it.”

When Barrymore asked what made the actor feel free, he said being on set and enjoying the filming process.

“Play was the feeling of being liberated. It was enjoyable “Added he. “What happens when someone says, “Action!” is amazing. Sometimes it’s the director or the first AD… then we’ll get started. We’re in the present, and it’s enjoyable, so I’m thankful to be able to work and earn a livelihood.” “The Matrix Resurrections,” Reeves’ next film, will be the fourth installment of the “Matrix” saga. On Wednesday, the film was released in theaters and on HBO Max, a streaming service.

Lana Wachowski directed the film, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Daniel Bernhardt.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1999, while the second, “The Matrix Reloaded,” was released in 2003. The third installment, “The Matrix Revolutions,” was released the same year.