Drew Barrymore Praises Ex-Husband Will Kopelman’s New Wife, Calling Her “The Most Amazing Woman”

Drew Barrymore “worships” her ex-husband Will Kopelman’s new wife, but she makes a point of giving them “distance.”

When Barrymore, 46, went on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, she gushed about Kopelman’s new wife, Alexandra Michler.

“He just got remarried last week to this most amazing woman,” Barrymore said of her ex-husband, an art consultant. “This incredible woman Allie, and I feel like I truly won the lotto with her. I consider myself fortunate that this new wonderful soul has entered our lives.”

Michler says she doesn’t “try to be her best friend,” but she “knows that I completely admire the ground she walks on and that I’m her biggest booster.”

Barrymore claimed the newlyweds spend time together and “have dinners with all the kids [and]birthdays” while she gives them “privacy.” She also hinted at future intentions for the two of them to go on a trip together.

Barrymore stated, “We’re finding our way in a nice, gentle, polite fashion.”

Barrymore married Kopelman in 2012, but the couple divorced four years later. Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, are the two daughters of the ex-couple.

On Aug. 28, Kopelman married Michler, Vogue’s director of fashion development, in a ceremony in Massachusetts.

The flower girls at the wedding were Olive and Frankie.

“I’m just so blessed because she [Michler] came into Will’s life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts, everything in between,” she continued. “It was literally like, ‘I choose you.’ It’s a miracle, and I know miracles exist because I was so disappointed when our relationship didn’t work out because I was so desperate for this.”

According to a source close to Kopelman and Barrymore, they had “marriage troubles” for a while before calling it quits. According to reports, they couldn’t decide where they wanted to live, with Barrymore favoring Los Angeles and Kopelman preferring New York City.

“I think Will and I did a kick a– job of putting our kids first and showing solidarity,” Barrymore stated, despite their breakup.