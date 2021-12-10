Drew Barrymore Discusses Her ‘Painful Divorce’ From Will Kopelman With Machine Gun Kelly.

When Drew Barrymore interviewed Machine Gun Kelly on her talk program, she was open about her divorce from Will Kopelman.

This week, Kelly will be on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to talk about vulnerability.

A teaser for his appearance depicted Megan Fox’s boyfriend discussing his emotional issues, prompting the host to discuss her own experiences following her divorce from Kopelman.

“I went through a pretty difficult divorce and I wasn’t doing very well,” she revealed in a preview of their complete conversation, which will run on Friday. “I needed assistance since I had two children to fight for. So I began reaching out to other people, and as a result, I was able to make some significant adjustments in my life. I found myself on a very different path. Not a new tune, but a whole different one that I assisted in the creation of.” Barrymore claimed her discussion with Kelly startled her when she appeared with “CBS This Morning” on Thursday. She observed that it took a turn that she had not anticipated.

Barrymore explained, “We were just about to do an interview about his nail polish.” “His sensitivity took me by surprise.” When it comes to her personal issues, Barrymore admitted to being very private. She did acknowledge, however, that society has become more accepting of and supportive of each other’s vulnerability.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a backlash against the perfection that we’re all being forced to see and feel through social media right now,” she said. “We’ve reached a stalemate and a turning point at which discussing how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves, necessitates a journey and solutions. The majority of folks do it alone.” Barrymore also revealed on “CBS This Morning” that she has been clean for more than two years after discovering it “did not serve me or my life.” She had a “calm” and “assured” trip when she stopped drinking alcohol. Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, are Barrymore and Kopelman’s two daughters. With his new wife, Alexandra Michler, they spent the Halloween weekend together.

“On Sunday, I went trick-or-treating with Will and his lovely wife Allie, who is my girls’ fantastic stepmother. This is just great, in my opinion “she stated

Barrymore expressed her admiration for Kopelman's new wife, saying that she "worships" her. Michler was even dubbed "the most amazing woman" she had ever met. "I really respect the ground she [Michler] walks on," the "Charlie's Angels" star added.