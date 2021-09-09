Drew Barrymore claims she has been sending Britney Spears “personal videos.”

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she has quietly supported Britney Spears during her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

On Wednesday, Barrymore told ET, “I appreciate all of the folks who have been supporting Britney on social media.” “I went in a different direction. In fact, I’ve been sending her private videos.”

She wanted to encourage Britney and tell her that “she is the key to her independence,” according to the “Charlie’s Angels” actress. “I’m quite invested in this,” the actress remarked.

“I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to get their life right, wrong, and in the middle,” she continued.

Britney’s conservatorship case drew a lot of media interest, according to Barrymore, because “it’s about something bigger” and someone being allowed to live their life.

“As a result, I’m engaged in this, and I genuinely want her to discover her independence,” she added.

The actress also disclosed her reaction to Britney’s statement, stating that there were “small smoke signals.”

“I wanted to show her that I know what it’s like to be on a journey,” Barrymore continued. “And I don’t compare myself to her, but I’m here to help her if she has any private needs.”

Jamie submitted a petition to end the conservatorship after 13 years on Tuesday, and it will be heard on January 28 of the next year.

Barrymore had already discussed her own upbringing in the spotlight and why she feels empathy for others.

She commented on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in February, “I have so much empathy toward so many individuals.”

“I’m sure some are thinking, ‘How dare these party girls, these privileges, have feelings about any of this?’ They’ve asked for it, they’ve put themselves out there — it’s a fair f–king game.’ I just say, ‘They’re humans.’ They’re just people.’

“Growing up in front of people is difficult,” Barrymore continued. “It’s just difficult.”

In the early 1980s, the actress began her career as a child star, appearing in films such as “Altered States,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” and “Firestarter.”

She will next be seen in the film “The Stand In,” which will be released in 2020. She also has her own talk program, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which she hosts.