Drew Barrymore and his new wife, Will Kopelman, had a’very positive’ Halloween weekend together.

Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, and his new wife, Alexandra Michler, have nothing but affection for each other.

The host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” discussed her Halloween weekend on Wednesday’s program. She was with her ex-husband and his new wife, according to Barrymore.

“On Sunday, I went trick-or-treating with Will and his lovely wife Allie, who is my girls’ fantastic stepmother. This is truly wonderful, in my opinion “she revealed on her own show. “It’s a fantasy. I absolutely enjoyed viewing this. It’s a pretty good thing… Because if you have children, you are never apart. Aside from your modern family and exes, you’re just parents. That’s what I’m getting at.” She went on to remark, “I say this with a lot of love and good intentions, just trying to put one foot in front of the other: high road, baby. There is less traffic.” Barrymore married Kopelman in 2012, but the couple divorced four years later. Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, are the couple’s offspring.

Barrymore has already spoken about Kopelman and his new wife, Michler. When she appeared on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in September, the “Blended” actor said she admired his new love.

Barrymore remarked at the time that Kopelman had remarried to the “most lovely woman.” Michler is a “amazing woman,” she said, adding that she felt like she had won the lotto when a “beautiful soul” entered their life.

“I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I’m her greatest supporter,” Barrymore said, adding that she didn’t strive to be Michler’s best friend.

On their birthdays, Barrymore, Kopelman, and his new wife generally have dinners with all of their children. She also mentioned that they were going to take a trip together in the future.

Because Kopelman’s wife will be their children’s stepmother, it’s crucial for Barrymore to get along with her. Their children would also spend time with their father and his new wife.

Barrymore was not the only star to spend Halloween with her ex-husband, according to reports. This year, Jennifer Garner did the same thing.

Over the weekend in Malibu, the "Miracles from Heaven" actor reunited with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for trick-or-treating. According to an unidentified source, they all wanted their children to enjoy the occasion. The children of Garner and Affleck are friends with Lopez's children and wanted to go trick-or-treating together.