Drake will compose music for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

The award-winning Canadian rapper will curate music for the next season of “Monday Night Football” games, according to a press release from ESPN. The music will be a mix of his oldies and new material.

All of these songs will be played during the season’s live telecasts, pre-game presentations, and other promotional spots, which will include a total of 10 games. On Sunday, the season will begin.

“Now we are here…the start of the football season,” ESPN Vice President of Sports Marketing Emeka Ofodile said. And who better than Drake, who lives at the crossroads of music and sports, to curate music for Monday Night Football? This impending cooperation excites us tremendously.”

“The music curator job has been a tremendous hit with our fans in prior years with Diplo and DJ Khaled,” he continued. “And this season, with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack, we’ll be living in the moment.”

The announcement was also published on ESPN PR’s official Twitter account.

“ESPN announces a music collaboration with award-winning musician @Drake for the 2021-22 @ESPNNFL season, with the goal of selecting tracks that represent the energy, intensity, and stories of select #MNF game matchups.”

The news comes after the rapper revealed the release date of his new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” on the ESPN network earlier this month. The music album, which includes eight songs, was published on September 3rd.

“Did Drake hack Sports Center and just randomly drop the CLB date?” a Twitter user wondered as he shared the video of the announcement.

The rapper was named Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in May. “I’m incredibly self-conscious about my music,” the rapper said during his acceptance speech. I always wonder how I could have done things better, even if I do a terrific job.”