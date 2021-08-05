Drake vs. Eminem Net Worth: Which Rapper Is Richer?

Drake and Eminem are two of the most well-known rappers in the world, and their names have already gone down in history. Both have amassed large riches over the course of their careers, but which is the wealthier rapper?

Drake’s net worth is believed to be $200 million as of 2021, and he earns around $70 million per year from his numerous pursuits. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Canadian-born rapper is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world.

Drake also owns the record for winning the most accolades in Billboard history, with 27 trophies to his credit. According to the South China Morning Post, the rapper has eight No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and nine No. 1 albums since his debut.

In 2013, Drake, commonly known as “Drizzy,” signed on as an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, with the goal of rebranding the team’s image. According to Forbes, he is also one of the few musicians who has been unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, since he was able to release his mixtape, “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” in late April 2020.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, on the other hand, is one of the most well-known names in the rap industry, with a net worth of $230 million as of 2021. According to a separate Celebrity Net Worth survey, the music artist, also known as “Slim Shady,” can earn up to $20 million each year, with the figure rising to $30 million and even $50 million when he goes on tour to promote his albums.

Eminem has won 15 Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, 17 Billboard Awards, and an Academy Award for his song “Lose Yourself,” which was used on the soundtrack to his film “8 Mile.” According to Forbes, Eminem’s 10th studio album, “Kamikaze,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2018.

Only a few other musicians, including Drake, have sold more digital singles than Eminem, who has sold $107.5 million as of May 2021. According to Cosmopolitan, Slim Shady’s greater net worth comes from his other ventures, such as his Shady Records record label and his original music featured in the 2002 film “8 Mile,” which grossed $242.9 million at the box office on a modest budget of $41 million, potentially making him the wealthier rapper.