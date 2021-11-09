Drake Says ‘My Heart Is Broken’ After ‘Devastating’ Astroworld Tragedy.

Drake has spoken out about the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in Texas on Friday.

The 35-year-old rapper, who made a surprise appearance onstage at Travis Scott’s Houston event, turned to Instagram on Monday to issue his first remark following a crowd surge at NRG Park that killed eight people and sent scores to the hospital.

Drake wrote in his post that he had been attempting to “get” his mind around “this horrific catastrophe” for the past few days.

“I despise using this platform to communicate such a sensitive feeling as grief, but I’m at a loss,” he added.

He went on to say, “My heart breaks for the bereaved families and friends, as well as anyone else who is suffering. I will continue to pray for them all and will assist them in any manner I am able. May God’s blessings be upon you all.” Although the rapper placed restrictions on who could comment on his post, numerous of his famous friends and followers showed their support.

“All my love, bro, and God’s blessings. I send my condolences to the families “Mosa, a rapper, made a comment.

“[prayer hands emoji]The real deal. “Praying for those families,” Chris Matthews, a.k.a. “Lethal Shooter,” commented on Twitter.” Several concertgoers, as well as the event’s organizers, have filed lawsuits against Scott.

Manuel Souza, an Astroworld participant, is suing Scott, organizer ScoreMore, and concert promoter Live Nation for gross negligence, claiming that their actions resulted in a “predictable and preventable tragedy” in which he was harmed.

Kristian Paredes, a concertgoer, sued Drake, along with Scott, Live Nation, and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, alleging negligence and that the performers helped provoke the crowd.

“Because of existing litigation and continuing investigations, we are unable to comment,” a spokeswoman for Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and venue NRG Park said in a statement to the site.

Scott issued a comment on Twitter a day after the incident, expressing his condolences.

"What happened last night has left me totally distraught," Scott said in a statement. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed or injured during the Astroworld Festival." "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," the rapper said, adding that the Houston Police Department has his "complete support as they continue to look into the horrific loss of life." In addition to the eight deaths, approximately 300 people were treated at NRG Park for minor injuries.