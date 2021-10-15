Drake Promotes Adele’s Single by Calling Her “One Of My Best Friends In The World.”

Drake is showing his support for Adele, who hasn’t released a single in five years. The Grammy winner took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to wish the English singer well and promote her new song.

Drake posted atop a photo of Adele, “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single,” before tagging her in his Instagram Story and adding, “WOIIIIIIIIII.”

Adele’s new single, “Easy On Me,” was released on Thursday, and a netizen tweeted a screenshot of his post. The message was accompanied by a photo of the two artists.

Drake and Adele, both Grammy winners, have known each other for a long time. The “Someone Like You” singer referred to Drake’s “Certified Love Boy” as her favorite album for 2021 during an Instagram Live on Oct. 10, where she debuted a snippet of her new single. In October 2019, Adele was one of the few celebrity attendees seen at Drake’s birthday event in Los Angeles.

Drake and Adele have been pals since 2015, when Adele openly professed her appreciation for Drake’s hit song “Hotline Bling.” In the same interview, she expressed her desire for an official remix of the song.

“Drake is one of my favorite artists. Drake is one of my favorite artists “Adele had stated at the time. “I even got the coat in the video, which I ordered and had delivered the other day. The one in crimson.” Drake eventually found out about it and responded by saying, “With Adele, I’d do anything. I’d go straight to Adele’s house and do her clothes right now “he stated

Adele and her then-husband Simon Konecki relocated to Los Angeles, where Drake was based, and their connection grew even stronger.

Meanwhile, Adele revealed in a recent interview with Vogue that she and Konecki did nothing wrong in their marriage, but that they had to divorce because their union didn’t fulfill her.

“We didn’t injure each other or do anything like that. All I wanted was for my son to see me truly love and be loved. To me, it’s quite crucial “she clarified