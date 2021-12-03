Drake is Billboard’s Top Artist for 2021, and BTS is renamed Top Group.

Drake tops Billboard’s year-end Top Artists chart for 2021, while BTS of South Korea wins Top Duo/Group for the second year in a row.

The 35-year-old singer has topped the Top Artists chart for the second time. He initially ascended to the top of the chart in 2018, dethroning Ed Sheeran, who had held the position since 2017.

Drake credits his new accomplishment to the success of his chart-topping album, “Certified Lover Boy,” which also earned his 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album’s hits even charted on the Billboard Hot 100 this year at various positions.

According to Billboard, year-end music summaries contain aggregated metrics for each artist, song, album, label, and music contributor on the weekly charts from November 21, 2020, through November 13, this year. Throughout the tracking period, the rankings comprise comparable album units, airplays, and streaming data.

Olivia Rodrigo is ranked second on Billboard’s Top Artists chart for 2021. The Weekend, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen, in that order, are at Nos. 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Ariana Grande is ranked No. 6 on the list, with Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, and Pop Smoke rounding out the top ten.

Meanwhile, BTS has been crowned this year’s Top Duo/Group, following their sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. Last year, the boyband received the same honor.

The legendary band’s fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 list, “BE,” was released on December 5, 2020.

After spending ten weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart, its big song “Butter” was named Song of the Summer 2021 in September. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” was defeated by this song. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which spent ten weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 albums list after its January release, is the year-end No. 1. Since the chart began publishing on a weekly basis in 1956, this is only the fourth country album to ever top the chart. Garth Brooks’ “Ropin’ The Wind” from 1992, Carrie Underwood’s “Some Hearts” from 2006, and Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” from 2009 are the other three country albums to win the award.