Drake claims that COVID-19 caused him to lose his hair.

When a fan recently tweeted a photo of him in the studio with an apparent faded heart engraved on his hairline, the 34-year-old Canadian composer took the time to explain.

On Tuesday, the fan accompanied the photo with a skull emoji and a laughing emoji, saying, “That heart is stressed.”

However, Drake noticed the post and decided to leave a comment on the fan’s page to clarify his side of the story.

“I had COVID, and it grew in strange ways, so I had to start over. “Don’t diss it, it’s coming back,” he tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji.

After hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant, who tested positive with COVID-19 the same month, Drake revealed he tested negative for the virus in March.

According to ET, the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” singer shared the news with his father through Instagram Live.

“I had to be tested,” he admitted, “but it came out negative.” “However, the exam was unsettling. They put that Q-tip all the way in your thoughts and s**t (points to his nose).”

Drake also gave some smart words for his supporters on Instagram Live, according to ET.

“It’s like a historical event that we won’t likely see again. “A time when you can be alone or with your loved ones and check in with people,” he explained. “It really makes you realize what type of rut we get into, where we simply cruise along and let life pass us by. The days are flying by, and now we have this thing that makes us want to call one other, see each other in person, and express our love… I really hope that everyone shows some love.”

Drake isn’t the only celebrity who has experienced hair loss after contracting COVID-19.

After contracting the virus, Alyssa Milano suffered from “severe hair loss” as well as “brain fog.”

According to ET, she told Dr. Mehmet Oz on an October 2020 episode of The Dr. Oz Show, “It’s challenging, especially when you’re an actor and so much of your identity is caught up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin.”

“On top of that, I’m suffering from cognitive fog. Which, as an actress who has to know dialogue and be able to emote, respond, and be on her toes, is exactly what it is. Brief News from Washington Newsday.