Drake Celebrates Son Adonis’ 4th Birthday with a Racecar-Themed Party [Photo].

Drake celebrated his son Adonis’ 4th birthday with a racecar party. The Canadian musician shared sweet photographs of the big day on Instagram on Sunday, including one of him smiling brilliantly with the young youngster.

Drake and Adonis pose for the camera in one of the photographs, both dressed in black. “TEACHA. He added two pink love emojis to the photo and titled it, “MORE LIFE KID.”

Drake is dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt and camo leggings in the photo, and he stoops down to get close to his son as they pose in front of a race-car backdrop.

Grey, blue, red, and black were used in the celebration, which included black and white checkered balloons and a sign that said “Adonis races into 4.” The small child donned a whole black attire with red, black, and white sneakers with white laces, and he seemed ecstatic.

Drake uploaded another black-and-white photo of him and his baby later that day, which appeared to have been taken inside a photo booth. Drake can be seen raising Adonis into the air while the small youngster raises his hand in a cute superhero posture.

Fans and celebrities alike, including DJ Khaled, Summer Walker, and Jada Kingdom, liked and commented on the photos. “I feel like this kid’s birthday is every other week,” comedian Druski said in response to the initial post. “What the f**k are you talking about?” Fat Nick wrote, “Send me his crypto wallet so I can send him some dogecoin.”

Drake announced the birth of his kid on his album “Scorpion” in June 2018. His announcement came a month after Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon,” a contentious diss tune that suggested the rapper may have fathered a child. Drake released photographs of Adonis for the first time on social media in March 2020.

Adonis went to the Billboard Music Awards with his father in May 2021, and photographs of him holding Drake’s medal as he collected the Artist of the Decade award went viral.