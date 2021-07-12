Drake Bell, an actor, has been sentenced to two years of probation for child endangerment.

After pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and transmitting material detrimental to kids, actor Drake Bell was sentenced to one year of probation by an Ohio court on Monday.

The event occurred in Cleveland in 2017 and involved a 15-year-old girl.

As part of his plea agreement, the former “Drake & Josh” actor will serve two years on probation and complete 200 hours of community service instead of going to jail.

Bell’s charge of transmitting damaging information to minors is a first-degree misdemeanor, while his accusation of attempted child endangerment is a fourth-degree felony.

Bell, who was there via videoconference, listened to the victim make an impact statement detailing their incident. Throughout her declaration, Drake was spotted shaking his head multiple times.

The Cuyahoga Prosecutor’s Office’s public relations officer, Tyler Sinclair, said the inquiry concluded Bell “violated his duty of care” and “caused a danger of damage” to the victim.

The lady, 19, claimed she met Bell online and that their conversations became sexually explicit.

She had gone to a Drake concert in Ohio.

She stated that after the show, Bell pulled her backstage and she gave him oral sex.

Bell apologized to the girl and anyone else who could have been harmed by his actions after receiving his sentence. He went on to say that he had no intention of causing harm to anyone, but that his “behavior was wrong.”

Bell was taken into custody on June 3rd. For both counts, he first pled not guilty.