Drake Announces ‘Certified Lover Boy’s’ Official Release Date.

After months of no official word on when Drake’s new full-length album would be released, the Canadian rapper stunned his fans with an Instagram post announcing the release date as Friday.

The caption stated, “CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3.” A picture of numerous pregnant women emojis was included.

Champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) shared a post.

The album’s numerous delays and unclear release dates drew attention.

An apparent intended mistake in an ad that aired Friday during ESPN’s “SportsCenter” showed someone holding up a piece of cardboard with the words “CLB September 3” written on it.

Is it possible that Drake hacked Sports Center and dropped the CLB date at random? pic.twitter.com/BOcN51J0wK

“I was hoping to release my album this month, but my focus has been dedicated to rehabilitation between surgery and rehab,” Drake wrote on Instagram in January.

“I am grateful to be back on my feet and focusing on the album, but CLB will not be released in January.”

Drake stated in an interview at the NOME XI rap battle event hosted by the Ultimate Rap Leagues that the album would be released before the end of the summer.

“Of course, I’ll be there. By then, my CD will have been released,” he stated. Until Monday, this was the last time he said anything regarding the album’s release.

There was speculation about whether Drake and Kanye West were in a “battle” over who would reveal their future albums first. On Sunday, West released his tenth studio album, “Donda.”

Drake delivered a cryptic verse in Trippie Redd’s freshly released song “Betrayal,” seemingly unfazed by West.

Drake’s lyrics say, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ You ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone.”