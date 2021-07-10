Drake and model Johanna Leia Seen On A Date At Dodger Stadium; Twitter Reacts

Drake lavished attention on model Johanna Leia during a romantic dinner date.

According to Page Six, the “One Dance” singer rented out Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for an intimate date with Leia on Thursday. The couple was seen dining at a table for two near an empty baseball field, where they sat side by side with a nearby bartender.

Chris Cristi, an ABC7 helicopter reporter, recorded the couple’s date and released footage and images of it on Twitter.

“@DRAKE ARE YOU ON A DATE? He said early Friday, “Randomly just flew over this nice couple enjoying a private meal along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #[email protected]#Drizzy.”

Leia can be seen sporting a Dodgers jersey in the footage. Meanwhile, the rapper was dressed in his trademark sweater. Champagne glasses and various flower vases were also on their table.

Drake’s publicist declined to comment on the video.

Drake was mocked for renting out a stadium for a date with Leia, the mother of Sierra Canyon High School basketball standout and UCLA recruit Amari Bailey, who is a teammate of LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

“Drake is going on dates with women to stadiums with five-star chefs. One individual tweeted, “If Drake has your gal, just remove her number.”

Some, however, chastised the reporter for publishing photographs and video of the couple’s date.

“Isn’t posting this a little creepy? You flew over a couple on a date and captured aerial photos, which you later uploaded online for some reason. This morning would be much creepier if this wasn’t a famous duet, but perhaps we should all elevate our standards,” one user commented.

In her Instagram bio, Leia defines herself as a mother and entrepreneur. She previously starred in Lifetime’s “Bringing Up Ballers.”

On Friday, Leia’s son was named “California Mr. Basketball,” and the Los Angeles Lakers player congratulated him.

“Way to go, Nephew!!! James tweeted, “Proud of you kid.”