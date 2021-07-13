Drake and model Johanna Leia have been dating for months and have confirmed their relationship.

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia, an influencer, for several months. When the two were seen dining together at Dodgers Stadium last week, it ignited romance speculations.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old Canadian rapper has grown close to Amari Bailey, Leia’s son with former NFL star Aaron Bailey.

According to the site, Drake has been coaching Amari on how to deal with pressure and focus, as he prepares to play basketball for UCLA in 2022. He now plays basketball for Sierra Canyon High School.

Drake and Leia met months ago through high school basketball, according to sources close to the couple. The two are said to have hit it off, and Drake has since given Amari advice about finances, popularity, and life in general. In recent months, the three are said to have hung out at Drake’s house multiple times.

Drake was seen having a special romantic supper with Leia at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Drake was spotted at a table with the model and influencer near the dugout on the third-base side of the field by a helicopter camera.

In photos and videos from their date, the two were seen wearing customised Dodgers jerseys. On the enormous white table in front of them, there were several bouquets of flowers and glasses of rose champagne. A bartender was also visible a few meters distant, standing behind a white bar.

According to initial rumors, the hip-hop sensation booked out Dodger Stadium for their intimate date night. The date night at the arena, however, was made possible, according to a source, by Drake’s recent large donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Following their secret date night last week, Leia added fuel to the fire by posting a video of herself on Instagram over the weekend, set to Drake’s “Laugh No Cry Later.”

Leia was previously linked to NBA great Alfonzo McKinnie, who aided Amari in honing his basketball talents.