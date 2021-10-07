Drake and Chris Brown have been sued for copyright infringement in relation to their 2019 collaboration song ‘No Guidance.’

When Drake and Chris Brown teamed on “No Guidance” in 2019, they made a lot of fans pleased. The two musicians are now being sued for copyright infringement over the same tune.

Mr. Cooper and Timothy Valentine, better known by their stage names Mr. Cooper and Drum’n Skillz, are suing Drake and Brown for allegedly stealing their song “I Love Your Dress” and turning it into “No Guidance.”

Cooper and Valentine allege their music was released three years before Drake and Brown’s hit collab single, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

According to the site, “Cooper and Valentine argue that an analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, and rhythmic structure reveals that ‘No Guidance’ was plagiarized or, at the very least, mostly drawn from ‘I Love Your Dress.'”

The singer-producer duo claims that their song includes the phrase “She got it; she got it” repeated 16 times, whereas Drake and Brown’s song has the phrase “You got it, girl; you got it” repeated at least 11 times.

The duo also claims that “No Guidance” includes the term “flew the coop,” which Cooper claims is meant to mock them because his nickname is “Coop.”

According to TMZ, Cooper and Valentine are suing for a large sum of money.

Drake and Brown have remained silent on the subject so far.

Hitmakers “have been hammered with infringement litigation like never before,” according to a Rolling Stone report, with famous names in the industry being asked to pay massive sums of money in cases that have confounded experts.

The Weeknd found himself in a similar scenario just a few weeks ago. Suniel Fox and Henry Strange sued The Weeknd and his colleagues Nicolas Jaar and Frank Dukes for allegedly plagiarizing their 2015 song “Vibeking” for his 2018 single “Call Out My Name,” according to Law 360 and Stereogum. Following their correspondence, Fox and Strange claimed that The Weeknd’s DJ and engineer PNDA refused to give them credit on the track.

“I’m just going to inform [The Weeknd] that our production team wrote the track,” PNDA said, according to the two. “Cool? Or do you have another suggestion? You don’t want to say, “Hey, [Strange] authored this,” if he doesn’t know who you are.” Strange responded by saying, “[The Weeknd] is aware of my existence. Both are acceptable. [Weird] meeting Ponytail on Drake’s tour. Who is a member of our production crew?” Both Fox and Strange are pursuing all revenues from “Call Out My Name.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.