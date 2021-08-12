Drafts and summaries from Chapter 75 of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ tease Vegeta and Granolah’s battle [spoilers].

Vegeta recalls a God of Destruction’s words. He remembers that the strength he draws from his intuition is limitless. The drafts and summary of Chapter 75 of “Dragon Ball Super” are now available, hinting at a clash between Granolah and Vegeta.

DbsHype, a Twitter user, has published a rough description of Chapter 75 of “Dragon Ball Super.” According to the spoilers, the new chapter will pick up where Chapter 74 leaves off.

Granolah is astonished to see Vegeta powering up in the chapter, which is apparently titled “A God of Destruction’s Power.” Granolah is taken aback by Vegeta’s unlimited power.

Vegeta is ecstatic as he fires a blast towards Granolah, but he is able to deflect it. Vegeta suddenly appears in front of him and grabs his collar. Vegeta informs him that it’s time for him to experience true power. Granolah is attacked by the Super Saiyan, who throws him away.

The following panels show Vegeta and Granolah fighting, with Vegeta appearing to have the upper hand. Granolah then charges towards Vegeta and kicks him in the gut.

Vegeta announces that he has a fighting spirit and that the more it burns, the stronger he becomes in the final panel from the drafts of “Dragon Ball Super” Chapter 75. Will Vegeta be able to overcome Granolah in the next chapter?

Granolah’s strikes severely injured Goku in the last chapter. And now was the time for Vegeta to take Goku’s position.

Goku was taken aback when he saw Vegeta join the fight. Granolah used his high-powered beams to strike Vegeta, but Vegeta managed to avoid them.

Vegeta admitted to Granolah that he knew he had obtained the powers recently because he hadn’t used them yet.

Granolah also lacked the necessary experience to take against great fighters like Goku and Vegeta. Granolah claimed that he did not feel the need to train and that Vegeta had no choice but to surrender. He claimed that this ability made him the universe’s most powerful combatant.

On August 18, “Dragon Ball Super” Chapter 75 will be released. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the digital version of the chapter.