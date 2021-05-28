Dr. Viviana Coles Blames Paige Banks for ‘Married at First Sight,’ Fans Aren’t Happy

During Season 12, Chris Williams of Married at First Sight became one of the most loathed characters on the show. He did not treat would-be wife Paige Banks with respect or fairness, and when he tried to win Paige back during decision day, he earned the scorn of Dr. Viviana Coles. Dr. Viviana Coles, on the other hand, has placed some of the blame on Paige Banks, which has upset Married at First Sight followers.

Chris Williams made an attempt to reclaim Paige Banks.

How Often Do Couples Stay Together After Getting Married at First Sight?

Chris Williams emotionally pulled Paige Banks about during Season 12 of Married at First Sight. He persuaded her to have sex with him the night they married, and the next day he informed her she was unattractive.

To make matters worse, he confessed that his ex-girlfriend was expecting his child. He informed Banks that he still loves his ex-girlfriend and wants to reunite with her in order to raise their child — all while teasing her on Married at First Sight.

When it came down to make a decision, Chris chose to spend more time with Paige. He informed everyone that his ex-girlfriend had a miscarriage and that he wanted Paige back as a result. He described her as the “greatest thing he never treasured.” The expressions on the experts’ faces said it all.

When it came time to make a choice, Williams attempted to persuade the experts that he and Paige Banks were not ready. Dr. Viviana Coles confronted him.

Coles remarked, “I feel like you’re doing this to play with her and now to play with us.”

Paige Banks decided, after a quick huddle, that she didn’t want to stay married to Chris Williams after all, much to the relief of experts and viewers alike.

Dr. Viviana Coles blames Paige Banks for ‘Married at First Sight.’

While it was evident what Dr. Viviana Coles thought of Chris Williams on decision day for Married at First Sight, she also blames Paige Banks for the poisonous relationship.

“There were numerous occasions when Paige and I conversed… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.