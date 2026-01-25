Dr Andy Galpin’s Balanced Approach to Daily Life Prioritizes Family and Resilience

Performance expert and educator Dr Andy Galpin has shared insight into his approach to daily life, emphasizing family, resilience, and a natural routine that defies rigid structure. Galpin, who is also a podcast host and founder of health optimization programs, offers a glimpse into how he balances his demanding professional life with his personal values.

Resilience Over Routine

Galpin wakes up without the aid of an alarm, typically between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m., and immediately heads outside with his dogs in the rural north-west of America. Despite the often grey and rainy weather, reminiscent of the UK, he finds solace in the surrounding trees and natural landscapes. He describes this morning ritual as one that helps prepare him for the day, with no music or podcasts involved to ensure a focused start. By 7 a.m., his children are awake, and his attention shifts to preparing them for the day ahead.

Unlike many who stick to rigid morning routines, Galpin prefers a more flexible approach, avoiding supplements or caffeine to kick-start his day. “I focus on being resilient,” he explains. “I travel a lot for work and have companies all over, so I need to perform no matter the time zone or set-up.” He suggests that overly strict routines can lead to fragility, stressing the importance of adaptability and resilience over hyper-specificity.

Breakfast, usually shared with his kids, is around 7:30 a.m. He opts for a hearty meal that includes eggs, berries, sourdough, and game meat such as elk, venison, or bear. This aligns with his principle-based approach to diet—focusing on balance rather than strict measurements or rules. “I think of people as bakers or cooks. Bakers are precise, cooks use intuition,” Galpin says, reflecting his long-standing ability to gauge the right portions without the need for scales or macros.

Work, Movement, and Family Time

In the early afternoon, Galpin prioritizes physical movement, taking his dogs for a walk in the surrounding hills and woods for 20 to 30 minutes. This serves as both a physical reset and a time for connecting with his wife. “No headphones, no calls—just decompression and a chance to talk,” he adds. His lunch typically happens around noon, followed by a workout session after an hour’s digestion, offering two solid blocks of work before and after his training.

Family remains at the core of Galpin’s day. After finishing his work, he spends time with his kids, engaging in sports or simply being active together for an hour before dinner. “We always eat together,” Galpin notes. “Dinner always has a protein, a starch, some fat for flavor, and half the plate is non-starchy vegetables.” He insists that his children don’t have separate meals, fostering a sense of shared experience and healthy eating.

Snacks during the day are typically fruit paired with lean protein, yogurt, protein powder, or a handful of nuts, ensuring consistent energy without relying on heavy meals.

In terms of technology, Galpin avoids commercial wearables, opting to use tools from his own physiology tech company for spot-checks rather than continuous tracking. If stress arises, his go-to solution is working through the issue. “If that’s not possible, I walk without headphones, breathe intentionally, or wrestle with my kids,” he explains. “Physical intensity helps clear my head.” For extra relaxation, he uses saunas and other technologies but considers these secondary tools.

Evenings follow a consistent routine for his kids, with a wind-down period that includes a bath, brushing teeth, and stories before bed. “That consistency matters more than blue light blockers or supplements,” Galpin concludes, underscoring the value of routine over strict measures.

Galpin’s philosophy centers around being resilient with awareness, adapting to challenges without being rigid, and maintaining a healthy balance between work, family, and personal well-being.