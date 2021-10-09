Dr. Addison Montgomery Returns To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ With Kate Walsh.

Next week, actress Kate Walsh will make her triumphant comeback to “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The promo for next week’s episode of the series, which features Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery returning to Grey Sloan Memorial, was released by ABC on Thursday.

After season three, Walsh left “Grey’s Anatomy” as a series regular. She will, however, begin her season 18 run on October 14 and will feature in many episodes.

“Next Thursday, guess who’s back,” says the voiceover in the preview for next week’s episode, as Dr. Montgomery approaches a group of awestruck residents who have been struggling.

“My name is Dr. Addison Montgomery, and I’m here to help you.” Walsh’s character tells the rookies, “And you must be the group that’s been mucking up the software.”

The trailer teases Given how close her remark in the trailer was to her iconic phrase when she first appeared in season 1, Dr. Montgomery hasn’t changed much since she departed. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, had no idea Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd and Addison were still married at the time.

“My name is Addison Shepherd,” she had introduced herself to Meredith. “And you’re the one who’s been screwing my husband,” I say. Addison is shown performing a transplant surgery as the hospital’s air conditioning runs out, jeopardizing the procedure in the extended ad for next week’s episode. “Get me Meredith Grey,” she tells Richard, played by James Pickens Jr.

Walsh expressed her delight about returning to the series on Twitter on Thursday. She commented, “I’m extremely happy for you all to see Addison’s return to #GreysAnatomy.”

In season 2, Dr. Addison reconciled with Derek, but the two later divorced, and Meredith married him in season 7. In the meantime, Dr. Addison famously rekindled her relationship with Mark Sloan, whom she had dated during her marriage. In 2007, she relocated to Los Angeles to work for a medical firm that later became “Private Practice,” a spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Dr. Addison was successful in her career, and she later married Dr. Jake Reilly and adopted Henry.