Downing Street responds to reports that Boris Johnson broke the lockdown rules with Christmas parties.

Boris Johnson did not break coronavirus guidelines by visiting parties in the run-up to Christmas last year, according to Downing Street.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May faced more questioning from Tory MPs over the government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus type.

However, the questions came after allegations that Mr Johnson and Downing Street workers broke Covid guidelines by attending parties at Number 10 in the run-up to Christmas last year, according to the Daily Mirror.

As the Covid booster scheme being quickly scaled up, an Omicron case has been verified in Liverpool.

“Covid guidelines have been followed at all occasions,” a Downing Street spokesman stated.

Mr Johnson is advising people not to postpone their Christmas gatherings or school nativity plays this year.

However, his comments come after UKHSA chief Dr Jenny Harries indicated that reducing social interactions might also assist.

As cases of Omicron reached 22 in the UK, Mr Johnson said he had already put in place a set of “balanced and appropriate measures” in response to the threat posed by the new variety.

Face coverings are now required in stores and on public transportation in England, as well as stricter testing criteria for overseas travel and the reinstatement of self-isolation for proven Omicron cases, even if they have been completely vaccinated.

However, the government believes that the booster campaign is the best line of defense against the new type. By the end of January, the Prime Minister guaranteed that everyone who is eligible will be given a booster shot, with at least 400 military soldiers assisting the NHS and vaccination centers “springing up like Christmas trees.”

Omicron instances are likely to rise, and “we have to be realistic” that there is already likely to be transmission across the community, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who will give TV interviews on Wednesday morning.

Even if “vaccines appear to be effective, but we find that the variant is more highly transmissible, having lowish grade infection, but in very large numbers of the population, (it) could still have a substantial influence on,” Dr Harries had previously told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

