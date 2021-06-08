Dos and don’ts of water safety: 10 pointers for swimming in hot weather in lakes, rivers, and the sea

We like to swarm to lakes, rivers, and the sea to cool off as soon as the weather warms up, hot and sweaty – yet every year, individuals drown because they forget how crucial it is to keep safe in open water.

“It’s understandable that people want to cool down by going for a swim in hot weather, but open water has deadly, hidden hazards,” advises Lee Heard, charity director for the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS). “Strong currents, trash, and contaminants are always present, but cold water shock is likely the greatest risk.”

Despite the fact that over 400 people drown by accident every year in the UK and Ireland, and many more suffer life-changing injuries after getting into trouble in open water, The majority of accidental drownings occur inland, in rivers, quarries, reservoirs, and canals, rather than on the sea, according to Heard…

Here are some water safety dos and don’ts for this summer…

Remember that the water temperature can be harmful.

Cold water shock is one of the most serious dangers of swimming in open water, according to Heard. “That happens when the water is so much colder than the hot air around you that your body goes into shock, making breathing difficult. Panic creeps in, you start to take in water, and self-rescue becomes more difficult,” he explains.

DO keep your group together.

If you go into the water, RLSS UK recommends staying with friends or family; if you get into trouble, you’ll have a better chance of getting aid or being rescued.

3. DO double-check the water’s depth.

The RLSS UK warns that the depth of any body of water can fluctuate quickly and without warning. If you can, check the depth and ask others about it, and be mindful that it could suddenly go deeper if, for example, a river bed slips away.

Remember that you can’t see what’s beneath the sea.

RLSS UK warns that there may be items and hazards beneath the water that you can't see.