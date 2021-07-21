‘Don’t Tell The Others,’ Reese Witherspoon says of her love for historical fiction.

Reese Witherspoon commented about her favorite genre on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo of herself reading a book.

The 45-year-old actress is wearing a sleeveless black and white checkered shirt with green shorts in the photo. While reading a novel named “The Downstairs Girl,” she posed frankly.

“I’ve said it before, and I’m going to say it again… She stated in the caption, “I LOVE historical fiction.” “It may be my favorite genre, but don’t tell anyone else.”

The actress stated that her late summer young adult fiction pick is “no exception” to her Reese’s Book Club recommendations.

She wrote, “The Downstairs Girl by @staceyleeauthor is brilliant, heartbreaking, and humorous.”

The book is “a bold depiction about a young Chinese-American lady named Jo who is faced with struggle and the realities of intersectionality in her community,” she continued.

“This young woman is able to use her voice for the greater good as an anonymous writer in a local newspaper,” she continued.

“Such a charming, yet timely & vital story – pick up a copy of #TheDownstairsGirl and follow along at @ReesesBookClub,” the “Big Little Lies” actress closed the tweet.

The book’s author, Stacey Lee, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her gratitude to Witherspoon for picking her novel.

“I typically save my yelling for when I see big bugs, but when I got the news, everyone in the neighborhood heard me,” Lee wrote in the description. “It means a lot to me that this tiny book has received so much affection since its release in 2019.”

“Thank you very much for this wonderful image on a porch swing,” Lee added.

Many celebs and fans shared their views to the article in the comments area.

Jasmine Guillory, a novelist, praised the author on the feature, writing, “Can’t wait to read!”

Meanwhile, writer and actress Mindy Kaling praised Witherspoon’s shot, writing, “Leeeeggggggssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“Love all the varied voices you rep,” commented Karen X, the creative director.

In terms of work, Witherspoon will act as an executive producer on the film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on Delia Owens’ best-selling novel. She’ll also appear in “Legally Blonde 3,” which will hit theaters on May 22, 2022.