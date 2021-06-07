Don’t forget about your thoracic spine: mobility in the upper back might help keep aches and stiffness at bay.

Back pain was already frequent, so it’s no wonder that living in lockdown for the past year and a half hasn’t helped.

Nurofen revealed that since the pandemic limitations were implemented, 36 percent of respondents had noticed an increase in back aches and 26 percent had seen an increase in neck discomfort in a study of 2000 UK people.

It’s no surprise that aches and pains emerge as a result of more of us hunching over keyboards at makeshift workstations at home and not getting as much daily activity as we used to.

However, it’s not only the lumbar/lower back or neck that’s to blame — may the thoracic spine be to blame as well?