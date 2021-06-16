Donna says she’s ‘Frustrated’ with the way she’s portrayed on ‘Black Ink Crew’ as ‘Angry and Unwanted.’

During her time on Black Ink Crew, Donna Lombardi attended a couple of events without being invited. She’s also had a number of altercations with a wide range of people. After her recent altercation with shop owner Ceaser Emanuel, Donna took to Instagram Live to express her dissatisfaction with the show’s constant portrayal of her as “angry and unwanted.” ‘Black Ink Crew’ apprentice Donna Lombardi

In 2015, Taylor “Donna Marie Lombardi” Pinckney relocated from Ohio to New York in the hopes of becoming Ceaser Emanuel’s apprentice. She quickly earned a reputation for sleeping with a few coworkers, particularly Richard “O S**t” Duncan, with whom she shared a home at the time, despite the fact that he was dating. On the other hand, Donna fell in love with a man named Maxwell, who proposed to her shortly before she was sentenced to prison. Donna divorced him after discovering he had cheated on her with his ex after she married him while incarcerated. Is Donna and Alex still engaged on ‘Black Ink Crew?’ She tried to move up and start tattooing around this time, but ended up working as Ceaser’s ex’s apprentice, Dutchess Lattimore, until they got into it. Donna rekindled her relationship with Mo, but she infamously cheated on him in a public restroom with new tattoo artist Alex the V-Slayer, causing the relationship to end. Regardless, she seems to have found true love with “Big Daddy,” as the two are still together. She hasn’t returned since a fight with Ceaser Emanuel.

Throughout the seasons, Donna has had numerous fights with the shop owner, who has fired her several times, and other employees, including Sky and Tatti.

During Season 9, she announced that she would stop tattooing and devote her time to other projects, such as her wig collection and… I hope it was enjoyable for you.